media release: The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum and the Wisconsin Historical Society, is hosting a Two Lights for Tomorrow ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Monday, April 14 at noon. This event is the kickoff of a week long commemoration recognized in the 2025 Assembly Joint Resolution 17.

This event honors the 250th anniversary of events that sparked the War for Independence outside Boston in April of 1775, which are immortalized in Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s famous poem, “Paul Revere’s Ride,” with the famous line about “One if by land, two if by sea.”

Speakers include Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond, Wisconsin Veterans Museum Director Chris Kolakowski, and Wisconsin Historical Society CEO Christian Overland.

State Legislators and the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is calling on all Wisconsinites to unite in remembrance of our shared history and encouraging all Wisconsin government buildings, community centers, public spaces, and citizens to take part in this symbolic display. Buildings and community spaces should leave two lights lit over the night on April 18 in honor of these events that took place 250 years ago. and to show the connection between the past, the present, and the future.

The famous ride of Paul Revere occurred on the overnight of April 18–19, 1775. Two Lights for Tomorrow commemorates that famous ride and uses the imagery of that shining light today as a uniting call to action for our citizens to celebrate and serve. Click here to find out more about Two Lights for Tomorrow.