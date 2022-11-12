Two-Minute Warning

media release: USA | 1976 | 35mm | 115 min.

Director: Larry Peerce; Cast: Charlton Heston, John Cassavetes, Gena Rowlands

A sniper targets a championship football game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum while Police Captain Heston and SWAT Team Leader Cassavetes race the clock to neutralize the threat before the shooting starts. Featuring an all-star cast in the bleachers and some of the most visceral riot scenes ever lensed, Peerce’s chillingly bleak, underseen, and underappreciated disaster/suspense film is a minor-key masterpiece.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited.