ONLINE: Two of us

press release: MMoCA is delighted to announce an extended winter edition of Spotlight Cinema! This film series will continue in February with three online screenings of critically acclaimed and award-winning films from around the world.

The first screening, Two of Us, is an exquisitely moving French romance depicting a clandestine love affair. Nina and Madeline have lived across the hall from each other for decades, and been secret lovers nearly as long. Unbeknownst to their families and neighbors, these two have created a private world of their own between the walls of their Parisian apartments. After years of planning, free-spirited Nina has finally convinced Madeline to run away together to Rome—forcing her to come out to her children in the process. Just before this can happen, their world changes in an instant, and barriers are thrown up between the two by people who know nothing of their relationship, and are baffled by the intensity of their connection.

Spotlight Cinema screenings are free for MMoCA members. Non-members are encouraged to register through the Eventbrite link for each film at MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema page and will be prompted to pay directly through the distributor website. Become an MMoCA member today for free access to the entire Spotlight Cinema lineup, and enjoy many other great benefits throughout the year!

Films will be available starting at 7 pm the night of the screening and will be available to view for one week.