2/12-21, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Friday and 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday.

media release: Welcome to another stellar season at the Neighborhood Actors Summerfun Repertory Theatre, A friendly little playhouse where, due to a lack of wing space, the company spends their downtime in the parking lot around an aging hippie/now turned techie’s van. Those looking for refuge at the asphalt oasis include: a stressed-out artistic director grappling for funding, a wanna-be diva who’s realizing her ingenue expiration date has passed, a board member’s nephew who thinks stage blood is “ART”, and his sidekick who thinks every show should have a kickline – including Glass Menagerie. These are just some of the egos and obstacles that fall into the lap of Mike, a nice-guy director who ends up with far more than he bargained for. Anyone who’s ever seen a show may know these people. Anyone who’s ever done a show may be these people. In the end, Two On the Aisle, Three in a Van continues to prove the old adage that somehow, some way, the show must go on. And it does… Just not always as planned.

This production features an all adult cast and runs approximately 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission.