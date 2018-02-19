Two Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope

Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

Monday, February 19:  6:30-7:30 PM; Tuesday, February 20:  6:30-7:30 PM; Wednesday, February 21:  6:30-7:30 PM and 7:45-8:45 PM

press release: In this program, we’ll look at how telescopes work, how they’ve helped us to figure out our place in space, and how astronomers are using telescopes in large observatories today to unravel the mysteries of the universe. This show will take us to the far reaches of the universe! Weather permitting, we will have a telescope set up outside to view the Moon before and after the programs. We’ll also explore the current night sky in the planetarium.

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold out shows.

Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
608-663-6102
