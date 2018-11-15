press release: 5:30-7:30PM at the Maisley Media Room at the Red Gym

In honor of Native November, The Gender and Sexuality Campus Center in collaboration with the MSC will be screening the "Two Spirits" documentary.

This film interweaves the story of the tragic murder of Fred Martinez, a male-bodied person with a feminine nature, a special gift according to his ancient Navajo culture, with a look at a time when the world wasn’t simply divided into a gender binary and many Native American cultures held places of honor for people of integrated genders.

