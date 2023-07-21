Tyler Fowler, Jon Silman, Luis Arevalo, A.R.J., Sasha Rosser
Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Tyler Fowler on stage at Bar Goa.
Tyler Fowler
media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's funniest headlined by Chicago’s TYLER FOWLER:
Tyler Fowler's witty and clean brand of stand up comedy has made him a favorite around Chicago and across the US. Regularly appearing at Zanies Comedy Clubs and Laugh Factory: Chicago, he was named among the 'Best Of The Fest' at the Cleveland Comedy Festival. Tyler's debut album Friends With 401(k) Benefits premiered #1 on iTunes and Top 10 on the Billboard Comedy Charts and he recently recorded a special for Drybar Comedy.
With additional stand-up performances by: Jon Silman, Luis Arevalo, A.R.J.
Hosted by: Sasha Rosser-
Doors open at 7:30PM; show starts at 8PM, Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6.
Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite -- no additional fees! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!
Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.