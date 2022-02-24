Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, Teezo Touchdown

media release: Tyler, The Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost 2022 will stop at Fiserv Forum on February 24, 2022! Tyler, The Creator announced his Spring 2022 North American tour with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown earlier this week. The announcement arrives on the heels of his critically-acclaimed album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 charts upon its release.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST is the follow-up to Tyler, The Creator's 2019 Grammy-winning album IGOR, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart, with 8 of the album's songs also charting on the Billboard Hot 100.