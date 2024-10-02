The Tyreek Hill Police Stop: What Could Have Been Done for a Different Outcome?

media release: Join us for an important community conversation on the fourth floor of the Black Business Hub. On Wednesday, October 2nd, at 6:00 PM, we’ll be discussing the Tyreek Hill police stop and exploring what could have been done differently. This event will provide a safe space for reflection and thoughtful dialogue on how such situations might unfold more constructively.

Sponsored by the Urban League of Greater Madison and Coach Asad of The Coach's Crib, this conversation will open up an important dialogue about police interactions, accountability, and the trust we strive to build within our community. We’re bringing together a distinguished panel of local leaders who will share their insights and expertise on this critical issue:

Dr. Shon Barnes – chief of police, Madison

– chief of police, Madison Everett Mitchell – Dane County judge

– Dane County judge Renee Moe – president & CEO, United Way of Dane County

– president & CEO, United Way of Dane County Coach Asad – founder, The Coach's Crib

The conversation will be moderated by Yvette Craig, journalist and former Publisher of UMOJA Magazine, and Noble Wray, former Madison Police Chief and Interim President of the Urban League of Greater Madison. This is a unique opportunity to engage in a thoughtful, solutions-focused conversation about trust, safety, and accountability. Your thoughts and experiences matter, and we want to hear from you.

What to Expect:

Video Screening: We’ll begin with a video of the Tyreek Hill police stop to provide context. Panel Discussion: Our panelists will then offer their perspectives on what could have been done differently. Q&A Session: Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with the panelists.

The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Please RSVP at your earliest convenience to reserve your spot at this meaningful event.

Join us for what promises to be a thought-provoking and impactful evening. Together, we can strengthen our community and explore solutions that promote trust and accountability.