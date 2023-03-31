Tzusamen, Mike Bell

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. Admission is $4 general public and $2 members.

media release: An evening of Jewish and progressive song  with Tzusamen (Yiddish for "together"), a new Madison band with roots in the Klezmer tradition.  Tzumamen is Shananna McKinney-Balden on vocals, Mike Bell on mandolin and guitar, Jakob Heinemann on bass, Aviv Kammay on piano and Daithe Wolfeon fiddle.  Mike Bell, a frequent performer at the Wild Hog, will play an opening set.

