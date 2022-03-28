U.S. Highway 51 Construction

media release: Construction work is currently scheduled to start on Monday, April 4, at three intersections along US 51 in Stoughton. Multi-lane roundabouts will be built at the US 51 intersections with Roby Road/Deer Point Drive; WIS 138 west and Hoel Avenue/Silverado Drive.

A public meeting is planned for Monday, March 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Stoughton Fire Department Training Room, 401 E. Main Street, to preview the construction work. Wisconsin DOT representatives will present an overview on construction schedule, traffic staging and business involvement.

The three intersections will be built at the same time with four traffic stages.

Stage 1 (early April to early May) : Overnight closures are planned on US 51. Silverado Drive will be closed for 14 days. All other roadways will remain open.

Stage 2 (early May to mid-July) : Overnight closures are expected on US 51 and WIS 138. Hoel Avenue will be closed for 12 days. Access to US 51 from Roby Road will be closed throughout this stage; drivers must use alternate local routes. All other roadways will remain open.

Stage 3 and 4 (mid-July to late October) : All roadways will be open to traffic.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead, slow down and be alert for crews and equipment near the travel lanes. Access will remain open to businesses and residences to the greatest extent possible.

The closures and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.

The $6.3 million project is scheduled for completion in late October 2022 (weather-permitting). More information about the US 51 roundabout intersections can be found at projects.511wi.gov/us51- stoughton/. Follow Wisconsin DOT Southwest Region on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest for updates on WisDOT construction projects.