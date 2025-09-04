UAW Local 95 Strike Rally
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: On Thursday, September 4, the week of Labor Day, UAW members on strike will be joined by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, State Senator Mark Spreitzer, state Representatives Ann Roe and Brienne Brown, and Stephanie Bloomingdale, president of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO. After months of bargaining, Mercy Health management refused to move on key issues impacting patient and employee safety. As a result, workers who care for our community have bravely moved forward to strike to ensure the needs of our community are met. They have been on strike since July 2.
WHO:
- Enrique Casiano, Chairperson UAW Local 95 Unit 12 Mercy East
- Representative Ann Roe, Assembly District 44
- Sandy Welch, VP of UAW Local 95 and on Mercy East bargaining committee
- Representative Brienne Brown, Assembly District 43
- Stephanie Bloomingdale, President of Wisconsin AFL-CIO
- State Senator Mark Sprietzer, State Senate District 15
- Judy McRoberts, President UAW Local 95
- Governor Tony Evers
WHEN: Thursday, September 4th, 11:00 am
WHERE: Wisconsin State Capitol grounds, King Street side
The South Central Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO is an umbrella organization of labor unions representing workers in South Central Wisconsin and organizes in the community to promote social and economic justice for all working people.