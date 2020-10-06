ONLINE: UCS Office Hours to Talk Nuclear Weapons

Register here.

media release: In the Global Security Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, we know that our best chance to bring about fundamental changes to US nuclear weapons policy is you.

We want to be ready to join with you to change the trajectory of nuclear weapons policies and spending. We want to be a resource and partner for the long haul as we press forward together. That begins, simply, with a conversation.

Join an organizer from the UCS Global Security Program for an open conversation about politics, US nuclear weapons, and advocacy options for you in the year to come. Indicate below which one of our "office hours" you are available to participate in.

We will bring up-to-date information about nuclear weapons policies, proposed spending, and information about advocacy happening right now. We only ask you to bring yourself and a willingness to share a bit about how you are experiencing politics and advocacy during these uncertain times.

These open "office hours" will take place on Zoom throughout the month of October (1 pm on 10/6 or 15 and 5 pm on 10/8 or 15).

We are less than two months away from the most consequential election of our lifetime. No matter the results, we will live in new and uncharted territory in 2021.