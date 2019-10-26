Annual extraterrestrials-themed activities, 10/26, throughout Belleville, with parade 1 pm (Main Street), beer fest 2-5 pm (Library Park; $40; $50 with early entry).

press release: The Belleville Community Club (BCC) is excited to announce the 2019 UFO Day Beer Fest. In partnership with the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce which hosts the annual UFO Day event, the BCC plans to hold the Beer Fest rain or shine on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at Library Park in Belleville WI. Over 20 breweries and up to 80 craft beers for tasting! We are pleased to invite you to join us in your love of craft beer and in raising funds that allows the BCC to donate to many worthy causes.

2pm-5pm, Sat. October 26, 2019, Library Park, 10 East Main Street, Belleville

$10- Designated Driver; $40- General Admission; $50- VIP (includes swag and 1 pm entry) http:// bellevillecommunityclub.com/ events.html#beerfest