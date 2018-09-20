UFO Days Lectures

press release: Belleville UFO Days Lecture Series

Saturday, October 27, 2018, 635 W. Church St., Belleville, WI 53508

Time: Doors open at 8 a.m. Lectures run from 9 am to 4 pm

Lunch: Bag lunches available for purchase

Cost: $20 for the day

Schedule:

9AM: Dr Steve Spyrison Lecture: Beyond our Dreams: Technological gifts intended as legacies to humanity.

The technologies of Tesla and free energy, Royal Rife and his frequency modulation

that could cure most disease, and other scientists behind the Philadelphia Project,

Roswell, Area 51, DARPA, HAARP, Geo-engineering and weather modification, time travel and more.

10:45 AM: Sherry Wilde Lecture: The Secret Life of an Alien Abductee

How does a rational, professional businesswoman/wife & mother come to terms with the indisputable evidence that she is being taken by beings from another world? Share in the odyssey that has been Sherry’s life as she recounts these experiences and what she has learned from them.

12:45-1:45: Lunch

2:00-4:00: Don Schmitt Lecture: