Ugly Dumpling Open House

× Expand courtesy Ugly Dumpling Studio The Ugly Dumpling Studio space. Ugly Dumpling Studio

media release: June 27, 2026, 1pm-5pm: Open House

Visit our studio at 630 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison, WI 53719 for an afternoon of printmaking demos! We will have risograph demos, a linocut carving station with a Pocket Press by Diana Kohne, and a station for monoprinting on gel plates. All demos and activities are free and open to the public.

Link to event page on website: https://uglydumpling.art/pages/upcoming-events