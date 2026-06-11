Ugly Dumpling Open House

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media release: June 27, 2026, 1pm-5pm: Open House

Visit our studio at 630 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison, WI 53719 for an afternoon of printmaking demos! We will have risograph demos, a linocut carving station with a Pocket Press by Diana Kohne, and a station for monoprinting on gel plates. All demos and activities are free and open to the public.

Link to event page on website: https://uglydumpling.art/pages/upcoming-events

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Art Exhibits & Events
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