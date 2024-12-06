Ugly Sweater Holiday Edition

History Maker Space 1 S. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Whether it’s a shirt, vest, or ugly sweater, guests are invited to bring garments to this event and transform them into hideous holiday attire! While embellishing their creations with provided materials, guests can challenge themselves with informal holiday trivia and enjoy appetizers, spiced cider and mocktails. This event will take place in the History Maker Space classroom and costs $20 for adults. Please register in advance. Click here for tickets and more information.

Crafts
Holidays
608-264-4848
