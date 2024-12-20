The Ugly Sweater Party

× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger Connor O'Hara (as Santa Claus) faces an audience. Connor O'Hara

media release: Join us for stand-up comedy, hideous holiday sweaters, prizes, and an appearance by Santa Claus himself at Hotel Indigo in downtown Madison. Patrons are encouraged to start their evening with a pre-show dinner at the Palette Bar & Grill adjacent to the hotel lobby.

With performances by: J. Tyler Menz, Connor O'Hara, Noah Van Der Weide, Megan Diaz-Ricks

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM.*Enter through the lobby on the E Main St. side of the building.

Tickets $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show.

Come to the show in an ugly holiday sweater to be eligible for prizes and to get a discounted $10 cash cover. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1511236779370056/

Recommended for ages 18+.Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving when doors open officially at 7:30pm.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.