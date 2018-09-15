Ugochi Nwaogwugwu

press release: "The world needs a healing force, a soothing voice, and Ugochi, a warm spirit who has become extremely versatile and creative with the range of music she is able to perform. Her musical interests span all corners of the globe. Generally, Ugochi fuses her choreo-poetic style of spoken word with her unique singing ability in order to generate a more powerful word sound attraction. A child of Nigerian, West African parents, Ugochi combines elements of her afrobeat influence with jazz, house, reggae and soul aesthetics to create a brand new sound, one she’s coined “AfroSoul.”

CODA takes great pride in presenting the performances of the most inspired artists of this area. As a ‘hub’ of Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis, CODA showcases the best regional Jazz combos and ensembles.

Keep the party going after the beloved Willy Street Fair, and join us to enjoy the eclectic vibes of Ugochi!

http://ugochi.com/

Doors at 8pm, Music at 9pm

$15 General Admission; $20 Reserved Seating