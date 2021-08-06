UJAMAA Community Market
to
Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: UJAMAA Business Network is a statewide community of entrepreneurs empowered by the practice of cooperative economics to combine knowledge, skills, resources, and purchasing power to support and grow business in communities of color throughout Wisconsin, with a specific focus on Black-owned businesses.
Schedule:
Friday 7/23/21 4pm-8pm Reynolds Park
Friday 8/6/21 4pm-8pm Warner Park
Saturday 8/28/21 1pm-5pm Reynolds Park
Friday 9/3/21 4pm-8pm McPike Park
Saturday 9/11/21 1pm-5pm Warner Park
Sunday 9/19/21 1pm-5pm McPike Park