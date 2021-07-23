UJAMAA Community Market

Reynolds Park 810 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: UJAMAA Business Network is a statewide community of entrepreneurs empowered by the practice of cooperative economics to combine knowledge, skills, resources, and purchasing power to support and grow business in communities of color throughout Wisconsin, with a specific focus on Black-owned businesses.  

Schedule:

Friday 7/23/21 4pm-8pm  Reynolds Park   

Friday  8/6/21  4pm-8pm  Warner Park   

Saturday 8/28/21 1pm-5pm  Reynolds Park  

Friday 9/3/21 4pm-8pm   McPike Park  

Saturday 9/11/21 1pm-5pm  Warner Park   

Sunday 9/19/21 1pm-5pm  McPike Park 

