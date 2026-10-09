The Ukraine Urgency: The Beginning, Now, and Future of the Russia-Ukraine War

media release: Join John J. Sullivan, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia (ret.) and former Deputy Secretary of State, and author of Midnight in Moscow, for a first-hand perspective on Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Having served in Moscow during the opening phase of the war, Ambassador Sullivan will reflect on his experiences as a diplomat, discuss the conflict’s origins and evolution, and offer insights into its possible future course and broader international implications.

About the lecture: Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has lasted longer than many observers anticipated. Yet as new crises emerge around the world, the war’s significance is often overshadowed. Its outcome remains critically important not only to the people of Ukraine, but beyond. Continued fighting will not only bring further civilian and military causalities, but will also shape the future of European and U.S. foreign policy for decades to come. Read more about the lecture on the CREECA website.

A free reception begins at 5 p.m. All attendees, both in-person and online, should register here.

Sponsored by the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, the Contemporary International Relations Association (CIRA), and CREECA.