× Expand Tim Mossholder via Pexels Examples of pysanky, aka Ukrainian egg decorating.

media release: Join in the artistic fun and meditative state of Ukrainian Egg Decorating, aka Pysanky, with a donation to JRUUC. Pysanky is the ancient art of layering wax and dyes to create beautiful designs. Drop in, allow at least 45 min. for one egg. All supplies provided. Suggested donation: $20-$40+, 100% of which will go to support James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation. No one will be turned away for inability to donate, provided we have not met capacity.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/3951473708513835