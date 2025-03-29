Ukrainian Egg Decorating

to

James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join in the artistic fun and meditative state of Ukrainian Egg Decorating, aka Pysanky, with a donation to JRUUC.  Pysanky is the ancient art of layering wax and dyes to create beautiful designs. Drop in, allow at least 45 min. for one egg. All supplies provided. Suggested donation: $20-$40+, 100% of which will go to support James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation. No one will be turned away for inability to donate, provided we have not met capacity.

https://www.facebook.com/events/3951473708513835

Info

James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Crafts, Fundraisers
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Ukrainian Egg Decorating - 2025-03-29 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ukrainian Egg Decorating - 2025-03-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ukrainian Egg Decorating - 2025-03-29 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ukrainian Egg Decorating - 2025-03-29 13:00:00 ical