press release: For adults and children over 10 yrs accompanied by adults. No prior musical experience required. Cell phones aren't the only small devices connecting people these days. Ukuleles are transcending borders, genres, and generations. Madison's thriving ukulele culture includes a 1200-member club called Madison Area Ukulele Initiative (MAUI). MAUI members will be available to help beginners learn to play in this free, 2-hour workshop and sing-along. Bring a ukulele or try one of 50 instruments available at the event. Both workshop and sing-along will be facilitated by MAUI Director and veteran teacher Andrew Wilke. Workshop info will be projected on a large video screen in one of the spacious, 3rd-floor, Central Library community rooms. You'll learn how to strum and play simple chords in a relaxed, fun learning environment, with plenty of time to engage MAUI members with your questions. Then we'll sing and strum easy songs together in community. You'll leave feeling happier and more connected to the people and world around you. Check out past photos of this event: https://www.tiredofbeingmild.com/ukulele-in-community MAUI website: www.MAUImadison.com Heid Music is providing 50 ukuleles for this event. Heid Music is a third-generation family-owned business with a team of passionate & knowledgeable music enthusiasts. We strive to be the resource for all things music, for musicians at any age and any stage. We aim to inspire people to bring out their inner musician, expand opportunities in music education, and connect people to their community through music.