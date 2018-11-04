press release: How do you play Minecraft or make your own screen print? Madison Public Library is giving the public a chance to find out during their 2nd annual How-To Fest, a week-long series of free workshops led by fellow community members wanting to share their knowledge and passions with others.

How-To Fest welcomes the general public to explore unique activities, master new skills, and broaden their understanding of a variety of topics. “Preservation 101,” “Writing Gratitude Poems,” and “Gift Boxes and Bags” are just some of the many eclectic events the library will be hosting. While some workshops are geared to a certain age group, everyone will find something to enjoy during How-To Fest.

How-To Fest will run from November 4-10, 2018 with events being held at various times and library locations throughout the week. Registration may be required for some events.

Gift Boxes and Bags: Sunday, November 4 at 1:30pm - Pinney Library

Ukulele in Community: Sunday, November 4 at 2:00pm - Central Library

Minecraft Monday: Monday, November 5 at 2:30pm - Goodman South Madison Library

Preservation 101: 3 Secrets Every Archivist Knows: Wednesday, November 7 at 6:30pm - Central Library

Writing Gratitude Poems: Friday, November 9 at 6:00pm - Goodman South Madison Library

Screen Printing: Saturday, November 10 at 1:00pm - Pinney Library

How-To Fest highlights workshops and knowledge-sharing events during this special week, but remember that Madison Public Library hosts workshops and programs all-year-round for the public to learn, share, and create.

For more information and a complete schedule, please visit madisonpubliclibrary.org.

