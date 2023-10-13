Ulla Eyewear 25th Anniversary
Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Ulla Eyewear is celebrating 25 years in business and 25 years at Hilldale! Visit the store on October 13-15th for a fun celebration and a chance to check out the latest in unique eyewear!
Here’s a look at what’s happening:
· $25 of every purchase donated to Dane County Humane Society
· Caricature artist in store 11am-1pm, Sunday 10/15 – come get your free portrait!
· Complimentary treats (including mini cupcakes from Gigi’s Cupcakes) and beverages
· Free gift with every purchase
· Drawing for two $150 gift certificates to a Hilldale restaurant of the winner’s choice
· Special anniversary sale
Ulla is one of several businesses that has spent its entirety at Hilldale; they are a treasured member of the Hilldale family!
