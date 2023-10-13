Ulla Eyewear 25th Anniversary

to

Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Ulla Eyewear is celebrating 25 years in business and 25 years at Hilldale! Visit the store on October 13-15th for a fun celebration and a chance to check out the latest in unique eyewear!

Here’s a look at what’s happening:

·         $25 of every purchase donated to Dane County Humane Society

·         Caricature artist in store 11am-1pm, Sunday 10/15 – come get your free portrait!

·         Complimentary treats (including mini cupcakes from Gigi’s Cupcakes) and beverages

·         Free gift with every purchase

·         Drawing for two $150 gift certificates to a Hilldale restaurant of the winner’s choice

·         Special anniversary sale

Ulla is one of several businesses that has spent its entirety at Hilldale; they are a treasured member of the Hilldale family!

For more information, click here.

Info

Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Fundraisers, Special Events
608-231-3937
to
Google Calendar - Ulla Eyewear 25th Anniversary - 2023-10-13 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ulla Eyewear 25th Anniversary - 2023-10-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ulla Eyewear 25th Anniversary - 2023-10-13 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ulla Eyewear 25th Anniversary - 2023-10-13 00:00:00 ical