Ulla Eyewear 25th Anniversary

media release: Ulla Eyewear is celebrating 25 years in business and 25 years at Hilldale! Visit the store on October 13-15th for a fun celebration and a chance to check out the latest in unique eyewear!

Here’s a look at what’s happening:

· $25 of every purchase donated to Dane County Humane Society

· Caricature artist in store 11am-1pm, Sunday 10/15 – come get your free portrait!

· Complimentary treats (including mini cupcakes from Gigi’s Cupcakes) and beverages

· Free gift with every purchase

· Drawing for two $150 gift certificates to a Hilldale restaurant of the winner’s choice

· Special anniversary sale

Ulla is one of several businesses that has spent its entirety at Hilldale; they are a treasured member of the Hilldale family!

