press release:4th Annual Ultimate Craft Supply Show from 9am to 3 pm, Saturday March 14, 2020, Comfort Inn & Suites, 4822 E Washington Ave. (across from East Towne Mall and near Perkins Restaurant).

15 vendors selling craft supplies. Such as buttons, lace, embroidery floss, stamping supplies, scrapbooking supplies, fabric, sewing kits, quilt supplies and much much more.