Ultimate Frisbee Association Championship Weekend

media release: The Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) will hold the 2025 UFA Championship Weekend in Madison, Wis. at Breese Stevens Field on August 22-23. The “Capital City of Ultimate” and home to the UFA’s Madison Radicals is slated to host the event for the fourth time, the most of any city in league history. The division title winner of the East, South, Central, and West will again advance to the “final four” event with two semifinals scheduled for Friday, August 22, and the championship game set for Saturday, August 23.

“Madison continues to be one of the league’s strongest cities in terms of fan engagement and excitement,” said UFA Chairman Rob Lloyd. “We’re thrilled to recognize the home of the Radicals with the 2025 UFA Championship, and welcome ultimate fans from around the world to this special place.”

Madison first hosted the league’s premier event in 2016 with the Dallas Roughnecks capturing the title in the highest scoring championship game in history (33-27). Two years later, the Radicals beat the Dallas team 20-16 to win the title at home. In 2022, the New York Empire completed a perfect season and captured the UFA Championship at Breese Stevens Field.

The league also unveiled the official 2025 UFA Championship logo, featuring numerous references to the iconic Midwest capital. The bright blue color symbolizes the legendary lakes surrounding the city, while the three flowing waves honor the three previous title games. The small cross in the text can also be found on the official flag of Madison, denoting the four lakes of the region–Mendota, Monona, Kegonsa, and Waubesa–as well as the shape of the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Tickets for the 2025 UFA Championship Weekend are now on sale, including single-day passes ($20) and weekend passes ($35). VIP specialty sections, featuring unlimited beer and pizza, are also on sale at $75 for a single day or $125 for the weekend. Special pricing is also available for students and youth (ages 4-12), with all kids ages three and under receiving free admission for all games. Opening pull for the first semifinal game on Friday will be 5:00 p.m. CT, with the second game immediately following at 7:00 p.m. CT. The 2025 title game will begin at 7:00 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Fans are also invited to stay at Moxy Madison Downtown, the official hotel partner of the 2025 UFA Championship Weekend. Located across the street from Breese Stevens Field, the boutique hotel features modern accommodations, a rooftop bar, fitness center and more. Special pricing is now available for UFA fans.

Last season, the Minnesota Wind Chill captured their first championship in Salt Lake City, Utah, defeating the Carolina Flyers 17-16 at Zions Bank Stadium. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit watchufa.com.