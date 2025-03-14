media release: When Brian May of Queen says "He's the kind of performer you dream of finding," and Roger Taylor of Queen says, "He's fantastic, magnetic!" you know it's going to be a good show.

THE ULTIMATE QUEEN CELEBRATION features lead vocalist Yvan Pedneault backed by some of the finest musicians on the scene who have toured with the likes of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rock of Ages, Cher, and more. For more information visit www.officialuqc.com

Founding members of Queen, Brian May and Roger Taylor, discovered Yvan Pedneault in 2016 when they witnessed his performance on "La Voix" (Quebec’s adaptation of "The Voice"). He was then offered the leading role in the Toronto production of We Will Rock You and was cast in the first North American tour of Queen Extravaganza, Queen's official tribute band developed by Roger Taylor himself.

Yvan captures the essence of Queen’s timeless classics in a truly remarkable way. His dynamic vocal range and charismatic stage presence pays a fitting tribute to the legendary band, drawing audiences into a world where the spirit of Queen lives on. Whether belting out anthems like “Bohemian Rhapsody” with intense fervor or infusing ballads like “Somebody to Love” with heart-wrenching emotion, Pedneault’s performances resonate as a stunning homage to one of the greatest rock bands in history.

Playing in some of the most prestigious venues worldwide, THE ULTIMATE QUEEN CELEBRATION comes the Oregon Performing Arts Center with unforgettable renditions of Queen's greatest hits such as "Radio Gaga," "Tie Your Mother Down," "Fat Bottomed Girls," "Killer Queen," "Somebody to Love," "Bohemian Rhapsody," and so many more.

$30 Adults, $25 Seniors (65+) , $12 Students (high school & younger) , available at OregonPerformingArtsCenter.com or at the door.Venue is Oregon Performing Arts Center, 456 N. Perry Parkway, Oregon, WI 53575.