Ultra Sunn, Null Device

media release: Crucible welcomes ULTRA SUNN, with Null Device!

7 PM doors, 8 PM show, 21+, $15/18

ULTRA SUNN is a contemporary EBM/Coldwave/New Beat band from Brussels, Belgium, formed in late 2019 by frontman and multi-instrumentalist Sam Huge and keyboardist/producer Gaelle Souflet. In 2023, they were joined on stage by keyboardist and percussionist Alexis Andrigo.

ULTRA SUNN expresses a desire for modernity through its themes, fresh approach to sounds and collaborations (Kontravoid, Kris Baha, Curses, Sarin) while being the heirs of the famous Sound Of Belgium and classical EBM. ULTRA SUNN regularly played alongside Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, DAF or A Split Second.

In 2020 with the release of their hit "Keep Your Eyes Peeled," the duo gained widespread recognition, performing concerts all around the world, from Brussels to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Calgary, Sao Paulo, Mexico, Bogota, Berlin, London, and many more.

The band already released 3 EPs called Night is Mine, Body Electric and 'Kill Your Idols, all borrowing from their activities in classical arts and fashion shows, their New Beat and EBM inspirations and their desire to create dancing and luminous hymns about self improvement, gender equality, fight against anxiety. Always with an inclusive, powerful and positive spirit.

Tickets are non-refundable