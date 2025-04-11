The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

media release: France | 1964 | DCP | 92 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Jacques Demy

Cast: Catherine Deneuve, Nino Castelnuovo, Anne Vernon

Demy’s colorful, romantic, and bittersweet study of love and chance is one of the most beloved and cherished of all movie musicals. Guy (Castelnuovo) and Geneviève (the radiant Deneuve) are the lovesick couple who are torn apart when Guy must leave the seaside town of Cherbourg for military service in Algeria. Every line of dialogue is sung to the memorably haunting score of Michel Legrand. A newly restored 4K DCP will be screened.

