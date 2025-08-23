media release: Chicago’s eclectic rock band Umphrey’s McGee has been keeping fans on their toes for nearly 27 years now. Though often pigeonholed into “jam band” circles, Umphrey’s doesn’t fit that traditional mold; and their fans don’t either. Is it prog rock? Song-forward, Beatles-esque arrangements? Be careful, they might hit you with some metal riffs mid-set, too.

Gates: 11am

Amphitheater: 6pm

Event: 8-12am