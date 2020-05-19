ONLINE: UN 75: Shaping Our Future Together

press release: This year, the United Nations celebrates its 75th anniversary. To commemorate this milestone, UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced that the UN is hosting the world’s largest global conversation on creating the future we want by 2045, when the UN celebrates its centennial. The UN is inviting civil society, businesses, political decision-makers, youth advocates and so many others to share their thoughts on the current state of the world, and is asking us all how we can work together to improve our world so that everyone, everywhere, can live their best lives.

To provide UN advocates with an opportunity to share their visions and recommendations, UNA-USA is hosting virtual state-wide UN75 consultations across the country over the next few months. UNA-USA is inviting you to participate in Wisconsin’s virtual UN75 consultation to share your thoughts with the UN.

For these consultations, the UN is asking three major questions:

1. What kind of future do we want to create?

2. Are we on track to secure a better world?

3. What action is needed to help us achieve a brighter future?

Following each of these consultations, a report will be submitted to the UN to share advocates’ recommendations to help shape the UN’s priorities for the future.