Un Beau Matin (One Fine Morning)

media release: France | 2022 | DCP | 112 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Mia Hansen-Løve; Cast: Léa Seydoux, Pascal Gregory, Melvil Poupaud

A radiant Léa Seydoux stars as a Parisian single mom juggling a complicated family life and a passionate new affair in this exquisitely moving slice-of-life. Over 8 features in 15 years, writer/director Hansen-Løve has risen to become one of France’s great auteurs, and this impeccably crafted heartbreaker ranks among her best films yet. “Rich and resonant… as palpable and alive as a gust of summer air rustling the tree along the Seine” (Indiewire). “Quietly miraculous… an immensely satisfying collaboration that finds both auteur and star further solidifying their spots among the greats of their respective fields” (The Hollywood Reporter).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited.

FALL PREMIERES

The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the second edition of the UW Cinematheque’s Fall Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.