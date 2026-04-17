Un Títere de Sangre Zapoteco

media release: With playful energy, music, hand-carved wooden puppets, masks and images, Alejandro Jimenez Molina and Carolyn Kallenborn bring to life the story of renowned 20th-century Mexican painter Rufino Tamayo.

ART House 360 in Verona, May 2, 2026 at 3:00 pm

Show synopsis: Tamayo’s journey begins in childhood, where he was orphaned at a young age. Through his love of color, simple forms, and depictions of everyday life, he rose to international acclaim. Tamayo became known for his unique fusion of pre-Hispanic Mexican art with contemporary Western styles.

35 minutes long. Presented in Spanish with English translations.

About the presenters:

Alejandro Jiménez Molina is a sculptor, puppeteer, and actor.. He learned wood carving in his father’s workshop and began acting in the 1980s, touring Mexico. In 1987, he moved to Italy, gaining recognition for his versatility in sculpture and set design. Returning to Oaxaca in 2009, he now creates theatrical performances, fine art, puppets, and marionettes inspired by classical literature and Mexican culture, constantly experimenting with new forms and ideas. He collaborates with artist Carolyn Kallenborn on artworks and performances. Find him at: instagram:alejandrojimenezmoli facebook: alejandrojimenezmoli

Carolyn Smythe Kallenborn, professor emerita from the University of Wisconsin, is an internationally acclaimed artist working with textiles, film, and community projects. Since 2004, she has collaborated with artisans in Oaxaca, guiding students, artists, and academics. Through her exhibitions and documentary films, Woven Lives and La Vida y Los Muertos, she promotes appreciation for Oaxacan artisans. Her award-winning collaborative works have been featured in galleries and museums in the U.S., Mexico, and China. She collaborates with Alejandro Jimenez Molina with painting, performance and presentations.