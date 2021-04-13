ONLINE: United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: Tues. April 13 7:00 pm CST UN’s Most Recent International Meeting on the Status of Women – online event hosted by the United Nations Association USA – Dane County, featuring Mary Rathbun who was one of the 20 women who represented the national UNA-U S A at the 65th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) March 15-26, 2021. The CSW, established in 1946, is the principal global inter-governmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender and the empowerment of women. For more info and login details, visit: https://www.unadane.org/