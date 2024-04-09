United Nations Association-Dane County

media release: UNA-USA, Dane County Chapter Distinguished Lecture Series

Join UNA USA Dane county on April 9 at 7pm with Dr. Ryan Westergaard, MD, PhD, MPH for Vaccines and Public Health: Past, Present and Future.

Dr. Westergaard serves as chief medical officer, and state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, Wisconsin Department of Health.

This free virtual presentation will address vaccines and public health, exploring the past present and future. The intersection of public health and the health of the community, lessons learned and how we must pivot and change in our approach to health care will be discussed.

Join us via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87505514532?pwd=NFgrR2dGMGxEbTkxTms2YkpIWjU2Zz09#success