United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: December Public Lecture: Let Us Learn Madagascar

December 10 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM, 3rd floor, Downtown Public Library, 201 W Mifflin Street, Madison WI 53703

Speaker: Tamara Hagen

Tamara Hagen will present on the joint UNICEF and Zonta “Let Us Learn Madagascar” project, including video of two Wisconsin Zontians‘s visit to Madagascar.

Tammy is a member of the Zonta Club of Madison, which was chartered in 1940 and serves all of Dane County. It is part of Zonta International, an organization of executives and professionals working together to empower women worldwide through advocacy and service in 63 countries. The name “Zonta” is derived from a Native-American Lakota Sioux language, means honest and trustworthy. Building on the name, the Zonta emblem is a composition of several Sioux symbols that collectively signify a group of loyal, honest and trustworthy individuals. Zontians embrace these values and are inspired by the radiance of each person to empower women.