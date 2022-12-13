United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: Save the date for our next distinguished lecture titled: CLIMATE CHANGE AND HUMAN RIGHTS: A JUSTICE CONUNDRUM?

On Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84234586353?pwd=U044Z2JQRklTY2lRWVF6anhQUUdvUT09

UNA-USA, Dane County Chapter Distinguished Lecture Series Presents: Director of the Global Legal Studies Center at the University of Wisconsin Law School Sumudu Atapattu

​Climate change is a defining issue of our generation. From the mass movement of people to the disappearance of island states, from sea level rise to extreme weather events, the adverse consequences of climate change pose unique and unprecedented legal, policy and human rights challenges. Moreover, given the disproportionate impact on poor and vulnerable communities and states, climate change raises profound issues of social justice. This presentation by Dr. Sumudu Atapattu will look at these challenges and the implications for the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Sumudu Atapattu is a teaching professor and director of the Global Legal Studies Center at the University of Wisconsin Law School. She is also the Executive Director of the campus-wide interdisciplinary Human Rights Program. She serves as the Lead Counsel for Human Rights at the Center for International Sustainable Development Law, and is affiliated faculty at the Raoul Wallenberg Institute for Human Rights, Sweden.