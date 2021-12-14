ONLINE: United Nations Association-Dane County
press release: Greetings UNA Dane members and friends,
JOIN US Tuesday, December 14, at 7:00 pm for our final presentation of 2022 in our monthly lecture series.
Our December 14 program to be presented (via Zoom) will focus on Inclusive Clean Water and Sanitation. This presentation is titled:
Inclusive Clean Water and Sanitation
by Anita Pradhan
Our presenter, Anita Pradhan, is certified in Development Information Management from University of Sussex in Brighton, UK and is originally from Nepal and living in Madison from past nine years. She has her Masters in Development Anthropology from Nepal and has worked for various international development agencies (USAID, UKAID, DANIDA, WaterAid in Nepal, UK and South Asia for 22 years).
She also worked as Lecturer and Program Coordinator at Tribhuvan University and Kathmandu University
Currently serving as 1) Executive Board Member of the global organization - World Newah Oragnization 2) Education Program Advisor for Nepal based nonprofit working for urban poor 3) Board members on the Dane County Wisconsin based Non-Profits Dane County TimeBank and UNA Dane Chapter
UNA Dane December Monthly Lecture
Scheduled: Dec 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM
We look forward to seeing you tomorrow!
UNA-USA Dane County