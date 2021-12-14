ONLINE: United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: Greetings UNA Dane members and friends,

JOIN US Tuesday, December 14, at 7:00 pm for our final presentation of 2022 in our monthly lecture series.

Our December 14 program to be presented (via Zoom) will focus on Inclusive Clean Water and Sanitation. This presentation is titled:

Inclusive Clean Water and Sanitation

by Anita Pradhan

Our presenter, Anita Pradhan, is certified in Development Information Management from University of Sussex in Brighton, UK and is originally from Nepal and living in Madison from past nine years. She has her Masters in Development Anthropology from Nepal and has worked for various international development agencies (USAID, UKAID, DANIDA, WaterAid in Nepal, UK and South Asia for 22 years).

She also worked as Lecturer and Program Coordinator at Tribhuvan University and Kathmandu University

Currently serving as 1) Executive Board Member of the global organization - World Newah Oragnization 2) Education Program Advisor for Nepal based nonprofit working for urban poor 3) Board members on the Dane County Wisconsin based Non-Profits Dane County TimeBank and UNA Dane Chapter

UNA Dane December Monthly Lecture

Scheduled: Dec 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Location: https://us02web. zoom.us/j/86073122492?pwd= VzJkRnNuN3ZNOEFxQVc3QkxXUEVIQT 09

TMeeting ID: 860 7312 2492

Passcode: 863361

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,86073122492#,,,, *863361# US (Chicago)

+16465588656,,86073122492#,,,, *863361# US (New York)

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 860 7312 2492

Passcode: 863361

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom. us/u/kcnEyvjD8c

We look forward to seeing you tomorrow!

UNA-USA Dane County