ONLINE: United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: Please join UNA USA Dane County for our meeting on December 8 at 7:00 PM CST via Zoom to celebrate the WHO International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. Carey McCarthy, PhD, MPH, RN will provide background about WHO’s health workforce initiatives and focus on the State of the World’s Nursing 2020 Report.

Carey McCarthy, PhD, MPH, RN, focuses on nursing and midwifery in the Health Workforce Department at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland. Dr. McCarthy has a PhD in Nursing and Global Health from the University of Washington, a Master’s degree in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health and a Bachelor’s in Nursing from UW-Madison. Since 2010 she has been working in the field of human resources for health, focusing on the nursing and midwifery workforces. Prior to her current position at WHO, Dr. McCarthy worked with Doctors without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres, the International Medical Corps, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (USA), and at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. McCarthy is the lead author on the State of the World’s Nursing 2020 Report.

