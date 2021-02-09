ONLINE: United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: Join the United Nations Association for an incredible educational program on February 9, at 7 PM CST! Dr. Vijay Limaye will be giving a talk entitled, "Accounting for the Health Costs of Climate Change​."

Dr. Limaye is a Climate and Health Scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council. His work addresses international environmental health challenges—quantifying, communicating, and reducing the risks associated with climate change—with a focus on the public health burdens of air pollution and extreme heat. Dr. Limaye, who also speaks Spanish and Hindi, has published several research studies on the health impacts of climate change-triggered air pollution and extreme heat in the U.S. and India. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a Ph.D. in environmental epidemiology from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

With such an inspiring speaker, we truly hope to see you all there.

