ONLINE: United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: Please join us for our January meeting on January 12th at 7:00 PM CST via Zoom! There will be a presentation from the Returned Peace Corporation Volunteers (RPCVs) of Wisconsin-Madison, the newest recipient of the Global Citizen Award, to share more about their outreach programs and local activities.

Originally from Nebraska, Marty Havlovic, current President of the RPCVs of Wisconsin-Madison, graduated from the University of Nebraska and then served three years as a Peace Corps volunteer in Togo. He then served four years as a USAID contractor in Togo, coordinating a $5 million rural development project that teaches farmers to farm with oxen. Following his experience in Togo, Marty later worked for the University of Wisconsin Extension as a county-based faculty in Community and Economic Development in Burnett, Dunn, and Marquette counties and additionally served as Department Chair for six years. While he may be retired now, Marty Havlovic continues to do overseas consulting with the USAID Farmer to Farmer program, serves as an alderman on the City of Portage Council, as well as manages the Nicaragua Bee Project where US beekeepers travel to Nicaragua to teach beekeeping to rural families.

We look forward to seeing you all there!

Zoom Link for the meeting is highlighted below:

UNA Dane Meeting

Scheduled: Jan 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

