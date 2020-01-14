United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: January Public Lecture: Planetary Justice

January 14 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM, 3rd floor, Downtown Public Library, 201 W Mifflin Street, Madison WI 53703

Speaker: Jessica Le Clare

A clinical instructor at the UW-Madison School of Nursing; she also holds an appointment in the Nelson Institute of Environmental Studies.This lecture will describe the relationship between planetary health and public health and explore different ways to promote social justice with climate solutions.