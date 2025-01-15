United Nations Association-Dane County

media release: UNA-USA, Dane County Chapter Distinguished Lecture Series

Join us for a unique opportunity to hear from the 2024 Global Citizen Award winners, Dr. Regina Fuller-White and Korbey White.

We recognized their impact on equitable education in Dane county and their advocacy for equitable education at an international level. In 2004, Dr. Fuller-White organized three panels at the UNESCO Rotary day conference in Paris France on Inclusive and Equitable Education, Climate Change Education and Educational Technology. Korbey White presented on educational equity in Verona, Wisconsin alongside other international leaders.

Join us via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84158898951?pwd=EhmXuzhbJiJwmUxhMgH3Ka2MP0uWLa.1#success