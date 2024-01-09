United Nations Association-Dane County

media release: UNA-USA, Dane County Chapter Distinguished Lecture Series

Join us on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 7 pm for our Distinguished Lecture Series Event. The presentation will be by 2023 UNA Dane Global Citizen Award Winner - Wisconsin Watch. Dee J. Hall, former managing editor, will present on the topic of how journalism about forced prison labor in China and the beneficiaries, including companies in the US/Wisconsin, underscore the value of small, non-profit newsrooms and quality journalism.

Join us via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86856973633?pwd=S0F6d2ppMkpzaXo2UjhmY2drdHZ4Zz09​