ONLINE: United Nations Association-Dane County

Presentation titled: Engaged Universities and the Academic Health Department: Promoting Science Through Service, by Ryan Westergaard, MD, PhD

Dr. Ryan Westergaard is the Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. He is also an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he conducts research on the topics of HIV, viral hepatitis and the epidemiology of substance use disorders.

​In Fall of 2019, Dr. Westergaard, accepted the position of State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases. Several months later, the global COVID-19 pandemic reached Wisconsin. In this presentation, Dr. Westergaard will share his experiences leading Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, building bridges between the medical school, the state health department, and a state-wide network of scientists and advocates.