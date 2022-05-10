ONLINE: United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 82125425725?pwd= TWZwT3E2MjVLS2cyRUd4bDJOckhkQT 09

A Ukrainian in Madison by Natalka Akulenko

This event will take place on Zoom (link above).

Ukraine is a democratic, pluralistic, grass-roots driven society with a centuries-old tradition of self-realization, currently under a vicious attack by an authoritarian regime. Natalka Akulenko will talk about what the Ukrainian society on all levels is doing to resist and survive.

Natalka Akulenko comes from Kyiv, Ukraine. She graduated from the Tara's Shevchenko State University in Kyiv and has worked in the European environmental movement before moving to the US. She is President of the Interpreters Cooperative of Madison and works for the City of Madison.

We look forward to this presentation and hope to see you tomorrow!

UNA-USA Dane County