United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: UNA-USA, Dane County Chapter Distinguished Lecture Series:

Please join us for a very timely discussion/lecture on the issue of gun violence by 'Students Demand Action Midwest'.

May 9, 2023 - 7pm - Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88119820715?pwd=Ym1UR0o3NThsc01YY0hJNW82TVpJZz09&fbclid=IwAR2pvTehDrKivwbFW3KMnNX3aw-3C7a0rMk6d1q-IQ9DPQa_Qrt8t3uUvVg#success

Lizzy Weber, Students Demand Action Midwestern Organizer and Megan Egstad, Students Demand Action Leader will present on the scope of gun violence in Wisconsin and its impact on various communities. They will speak about how Students Demand Action work towards ending gun violence in Wisconsin and nationwide and give an overview of the group's accomplishments thus far. Finally, they will offer some options for how to get involved with the gun violence prevention movement.