United Nations Association-Dane County
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: November Public Lecture: Migrant Crisis
November 12 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM
3rd floor, Downtown Public Library
201 W Mifflin Street, Madison WI 53703
Speaker: Hannah Koury
UNA Dane County’s Annual meeting will be held at the start of our monthly program.
Hannah Koury who has worked in the Middle East and Europe with refugees and asylum seekers and relocated to Madison just over a year ago to work with refugee resettlement here will be giving a presentation on the migration crisis facing our world.