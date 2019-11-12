United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: November Public Lecture: Migrant Crisis

November 12 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM

3rd floor, Downtown Public Library

201 W Mifflin Street, Madison WI 53703

Speaker: Hannah Koury

UNA Dane County’s Annual meeting will be held at the start of our monthly program.

Hannah Koury who has worked in the Middle East and Europe with refugees and asylum seekers and relocated to Madison just over a year ago to work with refugee resettlement here will be giving a presentation on the migration crisis facing our world.